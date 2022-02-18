From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Court of Appeal has affirmed the dissolution of the Onyekachi Nwebonyi-led executive of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State.

The appellate court specifically set aside the judgments of both the High Court of Ebonyi State and the Federal High Court which were in favour of the Nwebonyi leadership of the party.

The judgment of the Abakiliki division of the Court of Appeal was in respect of appeals filed by PDP against the judgments of the Federal High Court Abakiliki in Appeal No :CA/E/3/2021 between PDP & 2Ors V Chief Barr Onyekachi Nwebonyi & Ors and Appeal No:CA/E/50/2021 between PDP Ors V Barr Nnachi Uwa Okoro & Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in respect of the dissolution of the Nwebonyi-led state executive committee by the PDP.

The appellate court consequently awarded a cost of N.2 million against the former PDP chairman after holding that the dissolution of the Ebonyi State executive committee of the party was an internal affairs for which the trial Federal High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice J.O.K. Oyewole, the court also agreed that the Federal High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain the matter since the case was not against the executive or administrative conducts of INEC, sued as the 2nd defendant in the matter.

It further agreed with counsel to the appellant’s K.C.O. Njemanze and Nkemakolam Okoro that the dissolution of the Ebonyi State executive committee of the party was an internal affairs for which the trial Federal High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain.