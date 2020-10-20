Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Members of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, yesterday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the national working committee of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) to zone its presidential ticket to the South East zone.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Francis Nwifuru, at a press conference in Abakaliki also warned that the PDP should not contemplate removing its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

22 out of the 24 members of the House were present while two lawmakers were absent at the press conference which held at the Speaker’s Quarters in Abakaliki.

Nwifuru said the party would pay heavily if it failed to adhere to the request within the stipulated time.

“We are giving our party, the PDP, seven days ultimatum to convoke the National Executive Committee of the party and zone the presidency to the South East, especially as INEC has officially announced the date of the presidential elections.

“Equally, the party should not contemplate to remove National Chairman, Prince Uche Secundus as it is customary that the zone (South) from where the National Chairman comes from produces the presidential candidate of the party. If this advise is not adhered to, it will further divide and destabilise the party along sectional and regional lines. Failure to adhere to these kind requests will cost our party heavily and members of the 6th Ebonyi State House of Assembly will leave no stone unturned in taking decisive actions to ensure that traditions and dividends of democracy are respected in our party.”

The lawmakers noted that since the inception of democracy in 1999, the South East had paid its dues having worked assiduously and massively voted for presidential candidates of PDP from other zones. They said in the spirit of democracy, equity, justice and fairness, the position of the President should be zoned in 2023 to the South East.