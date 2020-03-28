Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

As states continue strengthen measures against the spread of COVID-19, Ebonyi state government yesterday said it is considering placing partial restriction on inter-senatorial movement starting from tomorrow.

It lamented that some religious organizations in the state had been disobeying government’s directives against public gathering by holding crusades, conducting weddings, burial ceremonies and other gatherings outside their worship centres.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the state government (SSG) and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugbalah, ordered immediate shutdown of all religious gatherings in the state starting from tomorrow and last till April 14, 2020.

The government also directed that all markets and shops that are not dealing on essential commodities be shutdown. The order to shutdown applies to all drinking spots/viewing centres, sporting activities as well as all forms of public gatherings.