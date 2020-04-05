Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state government yesterday announced that it would begin comprehensive fumigation of public places such markets, parks, government premises and stadium today.

As further measure to stem halt the spread of the Coronavirus, the government has banned movement anywhere within the state without nose mask, with effect from tomorrow. Anybody arrested, the government said, would be prosecuted.

Regarding the fumigation, the government urged traders and members of the public to stay away from the Margaret Umahi International Market, the Kpirikpiri Market as well as the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, to enable the exercise to take place.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the governor on Parks Development, Chief Emmanuel Igwe, the state government restated its commitment and dedication to the fight against the spread of Coronavirus into the state.

The statement equally stated that the exercise will also take place at the former Abakpa Market, the Old and New Government Houses, Ebonyi State House of Assembly complex (EBHA) and the State High Court premises.