By Zika Bobby

The last is yet to be heard of the internecine strife between Ebonyi communities of Ishinkwo and Abaomege, as one person was reportedly killed on Monday.

Ishinkwo Community director, Legal Services/Media, Innocent Elum, in a statement, said Chijioke Ogbonnaya, a motorcycle operator, was allegedly ambushed at Ndufu Ishinkwo village, while on his way to the market, and hacked to death by Abaomege bandits, who also made away with his body and motorcycle.

Elum claimed it was the second time in two weeks that the Ishinkwo people have been attacked and killed by the Abaomege: “About two weeks ago, they ambushed and killed our people who went to fetch sand at our beach.

“Yesterday, it was a motorcycle operator going to the market. And I am deeply mystified because the Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki, Rt. Reverend Monday Nkwoagu, has waded into this case and has given his commitment to ensuring that peace returns between both communities.” We have had our first meeting with him, with a second one expected to take place soonest and now this! It’s obvious that Abaomege people do not want this matter to end, “ he said.

He accused some political office holders as instigators and financiers of the native war that is over a century old,”currently, Abaomege has over eight political appointees allegedly using state resources to fund the bloody violence. Ishinkwo has none. And until these politicians are called to order, the matter may never end. Ebonyi government should see the interrogation of these politicians not only as a moral obligation, but indeed as an existential necessity for both communities,” he said.

He applauded Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. Dave Umahi, for his great efforts and commitment to resolving the issue, even as he request the Anglican Bishop of Abakaliki not to relent in his efforts at sharing the disputed property. “Once the property is shared, reconciliation and lasting peace would be guaranteed,” he said.