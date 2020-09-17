Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Ministry of Education has approved the commencement of the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination, widely known as Junior WAEC, across the 13 Local Government Areas of the State from September 21.

The Commissioner for Education Dr Onyebuchi Chima made the announcement on Monday at his office during a meeting with State education stakeholders.

Onyebuchima informed the stakeholders that the State Government has directed that this year’s examinations questions will not be printed on papers like the previous years, but will be written on classroom boards.

He also disclosed that the customised uniform answer sheets usually printed by the Ministry for the exercise will not be provided this time, adding that the school principals and proprietors had been directed to collect signed foolscap sheets from the local government education authorities for the exercise.

The Education Commissioner added that every school shall collect only one question paper in each of the subjects for replication manually on classroom bards for the students, stressing that there will be no room for practical or alternative to practical which were usually part of the exercise.

‘This year’s exams shall be written on boards for students to answer into the provided foolscap sheets which must be signed by the local education authorities before issuance to the school principals. The exams shall last only one hour for each paper. That each student is expected to answer only two questions in all

‘That all questions shall be theory, no objectives. That only main papers shall be given, no practicals or alternative to practicals.

‘That students should not be taxed for any practical as the ministry shall be on the ground for the monitoring of the exams.

‘That only the Ministry of Education shall monitor private schools,’ he said.

Asked when the Ministry will approve the reopening of all schools, Dr Onyebuchi, said a memo will soon be sent to Governor David Umahi for approval on that.