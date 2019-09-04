Chinelo Obogo

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro, has condemned the recent invasion of the Abuja residence of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Describing the incident as barbaric and undemocratic, Okoro urged the appropriate authorities and key stakeholders to bring the perpetrators to book.

Unidentified men on Monday, September 2, 2019, broken into Umahi’s Abuja residence at about 6.30am allegedly to plant arms with the aim of implicating the governor.

Our correspondent could not authenticate the identity of the men or their motives but some of the governor’s close associates insist that those who broke into his residence were security agents who wanted to implicate him over the position of the South East Governors Forum on Fulani herdsmen.

The forum headed by Umahi, recently announced a ban on herders moving around the five South East states with AK 47 rifles and machetes and insisted that security agencies should enforce the order.

Speaking with stakeholders of Edda community, Okoro, applauded the level of maturity and patriotism demonstrated by the governor, despite provocation, saying that no amount of blackmail, intimidation and harassment, will derail the Umahi-led administration from achieving its agenda for Ebonyi.

He said: “I join other Nigerians especially Ebonyians, in condemning the invasion of the Abuja residence of Governor David Umahi. The aim of the perpetrators was to implicate the governor for selfish ambitions.

“In a democratic dispensation, the rule of law must be upheld and sustained. The people behind this ugly act must face the wrath of the law and the appropriate authorities must live up to expectations by conducting a detailed investigation in a bid to forestall recurrence.”