Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Inter-governmental Affairs, Chief Lazarus Ogbee, yesterday resigned his appointment as a member of the State Executive Council.

Ogbee, a former member of the House of Representatives tendered his resignation on Thursday to opt out of the planned defection of Governor David Umahi and his exco members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor was said to have ordered his appointees who were not willing to follow him to the progressive party to tender their resignation on or before Friday 13th November 2020.

Chief Ogbee who represented Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency between June 2015 to October 2019 when the Appeal Court annulled his re-election, in his resignation letter dated 12th November 2020 and addressed to the governor, said his reason for resigning from the government was personal.

He commended the governor for the opportunity given to him to contribute his quota to the development of Ebonyi state and wished him well in his future political engagements.

The former lawmaker thanked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his colleagues in the cabinet for the cordial working relationship he enjoyed while in the office.

The letter titled ‘Resignation Of Appointment As Hon. Commissioner’, Ogbee who is also a one -time Chairman of Ezza South Local Government Area said ‘’I wish to inform your Excellency that I have decided to resign my appointment as the Honorable Commissioner for Inter-governmental Affairs in the Ebonyi state government effective from today,Thursday,12th November,2020. “The reason for my resignation is personal as I thank your Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve as a commissioner in the state. I equally thank the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) family and my colleagues in the Executive Council for the cordial working relationship I enjoyed while in the office’’