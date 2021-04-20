From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State Government, yesterday, frowned at what it described as worrisome reports of unauthorised release of 55 suspected warlords arrested in connection with the intra-communal war in Effium community in Ohaukwu local government area of the state by security agents.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolutions, Stanley Okoroemegha, had recently accused the Ebonyi State Police Command of releasing about 55 out of the 66 suspected warlords arrested by a joint team of army and the police during a raid on the community, led by the Deputy Governor of the state, Kelechi Igwe.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Loveth Odah, had swiftly denied the allegation, maintaining that the command never released any of the suspects.

Some groups in the state have been calling for the sack or immediate redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, over the incident, accusing him of taking sides in the war.

Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbalah, while briefing journalists on the outcome of last week’s state Executive Council meeting, said the government was disturbed by the report, lamenting that the development was inimical to the peace efforts of the government in the community.

Ugbala said the government has vowed to unravel what truly transpired, in order not to jeopardise the ongoing peace process.

He disclosed that the government has consequently set up a committee to be headed by the Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict, Stanley Okoroemegha, to investigate the incident and report back to the government within one week.