Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The people of Odoji Ogburuma of Ndiechi Ndegu village in Igbeagu autonomous Community of Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have blamed the death of a 25 year old bride, a day to her wedding, to the absence of potable water in the community.

Daily Sun gathered that family and community of the lady, simply identified as Nedy, have remained in a mourning mood since the day the news filtered in that she fell inside the village river and drowned while attempting to fetch water for cooking and other preparations for her traditional marriage.

One of the villagers, Mbam Akam, blamed the incident on the scarcity of water in the village and appealed to Non governmental Organisation (NGOs) and Ebonyi State government to repair the community’s existing borehole or sink new ones to forestall similar tragedies.

A member of the family, Mr. Odoji Onyema, confirmed the incident, adding that her remains had been interred, while the family of her husband-to-be were still mourning her tragic death.

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi Command, DSP, Loveth Odah, could not be reached for further confirmation as at the time of filling the report.