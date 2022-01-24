From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

There was tension yesterday in Akaeze community in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the alleged killing of a youth in the area by suspected members of Ebubeagu security outfit.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim, Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim, was accused by Ebubeagu members in the area of stealing some bamboo stalks from the community.

He was subsequently arrested and tortured to death by members of the Ebubeagu outfit.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, the victim was tied and kept close to a security van as Ebubeagu operatives were seen beating the him, while one of them used an axe to pierce his body.

Disturbed by the development, youths went on rampage and took to the streets to protest the murder and in the melee, two more youths were allegedly shot to death by security operatives attached to the house of the chairman of the council, Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu.

It was also gathered that a filling station belonging to Ogbadu and houses belonging to some Ebubeagu members in the community were torched, among other properties.

A source in the area told our correspondent: “Ebubeagu operatives killed a youth in the area.

The Akaeze youths, after their meeting, went peacefully to the chairman of Ivo LGA to ask him to assist them in producing the killer of the victim.”

“The practice by the youth is a normal thing, but the chairman escalated the incident, which led to the youths taking laws into their hands.Two youths were shot to death at the C

Chairman’s house. And as it stands now, the military has taken over the community in order to maintain law and order.”

Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, promised to call the Divisional Police Officer(DPO)Ivo LGA and get back to journalists on the matter.