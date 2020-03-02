Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The people of Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday raised the alarm over what they described as invasion of the area by a group of armed men who appeared in military uniform.

The community and their neighbouring Agila, in Ardo LGA of Benue state have been at war over boundary matters during which many were killed and properties worth billions of naira destroyed.

Daily Sun gathered that the communities often engage in reprisal attacks after several efforts made by the two states governments to end the protracted war failed.

Yesterday, the people of Ngbo alleged that armed men from Agila invaded their community with a fleet of branded Army Hilux Vans in a commando style few days after they were allegedly attacked by Agila people , destroying lives and properties worth hundreds of millions of naira.

A resident of Ngbo community, Agbo Ogala ,said since the armed men were sighted in the area, residents have started fleeing their homes for fear of being attacked,” the development has left us with no option than to vacate our homes and squat in the neighboring villages.

‘’We were thrown into panic and confusion when on Tuesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 27 we saw a number of armed military men surveying our village with fleet of Army Hilux Vans, and you know the Agila people of Benue State just attacked us the previous day . Two days after that, Thursday to be precised, the Army came again and carried out the same suspicious parade and survey. So we became confused on what could have brought the Army without notice”.

A Community Leader from Umuogudu Akpu and the Chairman, Vigilante Committee, Mr Esheya Attah ,expressed dismay over the recent offensive attack on Ngbo by the Agila militias and the invasion of the suspected Military men.

‘’This recent attacks on Ngbo people took place about one day before the military came and another one came two days after they came. And these recent attacks were quite unusual, highly coordinated, such that we are thinking that something is wrong somewhere. This is a war zone and you know, this type of action cannot be taken for granted. They

have much strength in the Army and we think they want to fight us with what they have. I am calling on the government and the Military High Command to investigate what is going on to avoid further loss of lives.

Speaking to journalists, the Traditional Ruler of Umuogudu Akpu Commuinity, Eze Godwin Ogba ,expressed displeasure over the invasion and the accompanying attacks.

Ogba said the people of Ngbo were living in fears more than ever before with this development of suspected military involvement in the Ngbo-Agila communal clash.