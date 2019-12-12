Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The people of Amangwu Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, yesterday, inaugurated a 20-man internal security team to checkmate crimes and all forms of criminality in the community during the Yuletide and beyond.

Speaking during a mini occasion to formally inaugurate the security team, the traditional ruler of Amangwu Edda autonomous community, Ezeogo Okorie Ekumankama, noted that the Yuletide is a period often characterized by increase in crimes and lawlessness, adding that there was need to prepare for any eventualities.

He explained that the new security team called Amagwu Edda Community Guard, will work in synergy with the police and other security agencies to ensure peace and security during Christmas and new year celebration and beyond.

Inaugurating the team, the Special Assistant(SA) to governor David Umahi on Internal Security and Public Utility(Ebonyi South)Hon. Chika Nwangene, said the security team was in line with the efforts of Governor Umahi to ensure peace and security in all communities across the state.

He warned them against using their offices to perpetrate crimes and to breach the peace and security of the community which they had been asked to undertake.

Nwangele enjoined them to always liaise with the police and other security agencies in the area as well as his office before taking any action on serious security issues in the area.