Ebonyi State government yesterday said that nine persons were killed in a renewed clash between two rival cults in the state.

Similarly, a 45-years-old woman, Ifeoma Otubo, from Okposi Umuoghara in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has killed herself.. Daily Sun gathered that the mother of five took her own life on Sunday by hanging on a mango tree at the back of their house in Okposi Umuoghara community.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Border Peace and Internal Security, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, made the disclosure of cult killings in Abakaliki, the state capital, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Security Council meeting.

Okoro-Emegha, who is also the caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, said that 37 suspected cult members had also been arrested by security agencies.

He said: “It is pertinent to note that some members of the Neighbourhood Security Watch, the state’s security outfit, were among those arrested for the cult-related activities.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court, as the government is exploring all avenues to eradicate cultism in the state. The government has also given security agencies seven days to expose cult members in the state or take the blame for cult disturbances.

“The government requested that divisional police officers and other security enforcers in all the local government areas attend the meeting to evolve ways of protecting the people during the yuletide.”