Ebonyi State has announced a confirmation of its first case of COVID-19 The announcement was made by Governor Dave Umahi on Sunday evening.

It was gathered that the state’s first COVID-19 case is a commercial vehicle driver who usually travels between Abakaliki and Ondo State.

The driver is believed to be an indegene of Ukawu in Onicha Local government area of the state.

While making the announcement. Governor Umahi noted that the case whose name he did not mention is 31 year old.

The governor further stated that he usually transports food items from the state and other parts of South East to Ondo State and transports passengers as well.

He said in the recent past, had made two journeys, one on the 29th of March and returned to Ebonyi on 1st of April and on the 12th of April.

The man according to Umahi, during his last visit to Ore in Ondo state was unable to get passengers to the East and was compelled to be sleeping in motor parks and filling stations in the community.

He later returned to Ebonyi State through Ishiagu in Ivo LGA via Afikpo North LGA and to Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area. He was apprehended by the council chairman who handed him over to the police and members of the state security outfit.

Governor Umahi said that as part of government committment to bring every suspected case to the Abakaliki Township stadium for quarantine and testing, the suspect was brought to Abakaliki alongside others. And when he was tested on two occasions – the only commercial vehicle driver to be tested, he was found to be positive.

The givernor noted that all others – about 300 persons – who were tested were negative.

He noted that the patient had been isolated at the isolation center in Abakaliki and enjoined the residents to remain calm as all efforts were being made to manage the situation.