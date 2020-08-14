Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Judiciary workers in Ebonyi State yesterday embarked on indefinite strike to drive home their demand for the implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure (CJSS) by the state government.

Daily Sun gathered that the industrial action was in line with the directive of the national leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria.

As at the time of filing this report, no judiciary worker was sighted within the state judiciary headquarters in Abakaliki while no court proceeding held at the State High Court.

Ebonyi State judiciary workers had about three weeks ago issued a 14-day ultimatum and another seven-day grace period to demand that the state government commenced the implementation of the CJSS or face industrial action.

When our correspondent visited the State Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki, the premises looked deserted as workers did not turn up at their duty posts, although some youths identified as non Judiciary workers were seen clustering around the gate of the state High Court.

The vice president of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (South East zone), Comrade Mark Ifezue, explained that the National leadership mandated the workers to withdraw their services pending the implementation of the wage structure.