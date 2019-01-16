Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, Mr. Muhammed Mustapha has read the riot act to criminals and hoodlums to have a change of heart or face the full wrath of the law. This is even as the command arrested 25 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives.

He said: “Some of the suspects were charged to court while others are under investigation and in our custody. I have warned the DPOs, Area Commanders, SARS operatives and the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS), to go after the criminals. We have started raiding black spots and hideouts of the hoodlums.

“We are not taking any chance for the criminals to terrorise the people. I have started organising workshops and seminars for my officers to conduct themselves professionally before, during and after the general elections. They should apply professionalism when the need arises and how to manage crisis.

“Police officers should extremely careful in handling rifles and be at alert always. They should be vigilant and not allow hoodlums to take them unawares. They should be constantly raiding black spots and conduct operation stop-and-search. They have to shun corruption and imbibe the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on community policing.”