Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Since May 27 this year, Urugbam and Abanwan villages in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State have been at daggers drawn over a piece of land. They are two of the ten villages that make up Erei community.

Although there are a number of other issues believed to be at the centre of the face-off between both communities, residents said the real cause is a lingering feud over some contentious parcels of land being claimed by both communities.

Unless a lasting peace is brokered soon by the government, the ongoing intercommunal crisis reportedly involving neighbouring Urugbam, Abanwan, and Egbor, all in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State might degenerate into a full scale war.

Already, residents of Urugbam have deserted their abode following an attack allegedly launched by their opponents. Three persons were killed in the attack, with two of them beheaded.

Several houses were also razed, even as farmlands, household items, economic trees and other property were destroyed.