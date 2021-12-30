From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government has declared a 24-hour security surveillance throughout the yuletide period to nip in the bud any form of threat to lives and property of citizenry and visitors.

Special Security Consultant (SSC) to the government, Chief Stanley Emegha, stated this in a statement, yesterday.

He said flashpoints have been identified and proactive measures taken to ensure that there was no security breach in any part of the state.

“We are mindful of the fact that criminal elements usually up their evil tactics just to unleash mayhem on innocent and law abiding citizens as they mark the birth of Jesus Christ. To disarm them and make Ebonyi State safe for all, we are working in synergy with other security agencies to maintain a watertight security before, during and after the celebration.

“In furtherance to this, flashpoints have been identified and proactive measures taken by deploying more resources not only to man the areas, but to ensure that there will be no security breach anywhere under other watch in the entire state. Also, our men are on 24-hour surveillance in order to nip in the bud any form of threat on lives and property of both the citizens and visitors alike.

“Going by the popular adage that security is everyone’s business, we, therefore, solicit useful and prompt information from the general public to assist us in carrying out our constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property of the people,” he said.

Emegha, who is also the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) urged politicians to celebrate with everyone around them irrespective of political affiliations and eschew discordant tendencies that may cause disunity in the state.