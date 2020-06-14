Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has condemned the recent directive the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, issued to the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest one of his critics and erstwhile Commissioner for Information, Abia Onyike.



AESID, an NGO catering to the welfare of the state’s citizens, in a statement issued in Abuja, maintained that Ebonyians in the diaspora are deeply saddened by the governor’s directive issued while giving an update on COVID-19 in the state at the Government House, Abakaliki.



In a statement signed by the AESID president worldwide, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, the body said:



‘This platform is however deeply worried that Governor Umahi’s arrest order came barely 24 hours after Onyike critiqued his five-year-old administration in a radio programme. It is, therefore, a clear case of the witch crying in the night only for neighbours to see a dead body of the baby the next morning and we and every reasonable Ebonyian truly condemned this action.



‘Assuming without conceding that the former Commissioner is positive of Corona Virus, is the DSS which should be more deeply concerned with tackling more pressing State security challenges such as kidnappings, inter-communal unrests and several reported clashes be the appropriate agency to quarantine or isolate him?



‘We sincerely frown at the flagrant abuse of State powers through the incessant use of State security apparatchik and unofficial State security outfits such as the Neighbourhood Security Watch by the governor to intimidate, harass, molest, arrest and attack harmless and innocent citizens, particularly those who share opposing views on his dictatorial style of governance.



‘Just recently, another citizen of the State from Ezza North Local Government Area, Stephen Oken, was picked by the DSS on the orders of the State on spurious and unsubstantiated allegations. How does Umahi feel that the only democracy gift he could offer to the citizens of Ebonyi on the eve of Democracy Day celebration is the unrelenting arrests and attacks on his critics?



‘We wish to remind Governor Umahi that the fundamental gain in any democracy for the citizens the world over is freedom; freedom to choose those who rule them, freedom to criticize them or their style of government, freedom to criticize programmes and policies of government and most importantly, freedom to contribute by way of advice on how governance can be better improved.’