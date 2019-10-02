Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government has earmarked N7.65 billion to build new schools, teachers’ residences and training programs for teachers.

Governor David Umahi, in an address at the independence day commemoration at the Abakaliki Stadium, said the investment had become necessary to boost the quality of infrastructure in schools for students and teachers.

“We are trying to re-introduce the aspect where teachers live within school premises; and so, we are building accommodation for teachers

“We are building brand new schools and equipping these schools with water. Time is gone when schools don’t have toilets. The schools we are building now, we are incorporating toilets inside it,” said Umahi.

The governor said about N500 million has been budgeted for the training of teachers and that plans were underway to hire more teachers.

“We are not going to sack anybody because such people have no other place to go. We must accommodate them and assist them,” he said.

The governor also pledged support for victims of the age-long war between Izzi and Ikwo and commended the youths of both clans for toeing the path of peace.

“Be assured that we will look into all the houses and all those who were killed to see how we can alleviate their sufferings. I believe CAN is going to confront me with these challenges in the months ahead and with God on our side, the money will come.”

Umahi also unfolded plans to launch free health care services courtesy of a health insurance scheme in the state.

“Our focus will be how to make our 13 general hospitals to be more viable. We have launched a health insurance for all. So, in the next few months, our people will be able to access basic health care free of charge.”