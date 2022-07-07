From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has warned operatives of the Ebubeagu Security Network in the state against detaining suspects.

Special Security Consultant (SSC) to Ebonyi State Government, Chief Stanley Okoro- Emegha, gave the warning during a sensitization meeting with operatives of Ebubeagu in Abakaliki.

He stated that only the police have the onus to detain, interrogate and also prosecute suspects in line with the laws.

He emphasized that the Ebubeagu outfit has no power to detain suspects for any reason and directed them to ensure quick handover of suspects to the police or other security agencies.

He explained that the meeting which he described as periodic, was aimed at equipping the operatives of Ebubeagu Security, Ebonyi State Command with the latest trends in global security techniques.

He enjoined the operatives of Ebubeagu to constantly work in synergy with other security agencies such as the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS), among others, in protecting and safeguarding the state.

He commended them for their efforts in fighting crimes and criminality in the state, noting that their efforts had contributed greatly in reducing crimes in the state.

“As the law establishing this outfit demands, on no account should you harbour or detain any suspect. Make sure you hand over suspects to the police who have the onus to detain, interrogate and also prosecute them. If you go contrary to this charge, we will show you the way out because the government of Governor David Nweze Umahi will not allow any defiant in the system.

“Respect other security agencies as your superior by collaborating with them at all times to make Ebonyi safer for all. Your work is to assist them and not to go into a power tussle. This government will not tolerate such, despite who is involved.

“As an officer of the law in your own rank, you have to look smart and gallant always. The aim of this periodic exercise is to constantly refresh your memory and also bring you to speed with the latest techniques in the security area. Be vigilant.

“Make sure you are always properly dressed for easy identification by the public. Always remember, you are policing your own people. You don’t need to be harsh in any way. I bet you if you are hostile to the community, you may not live to enjoy the fruit of your labour. Be humble and kind to people. Always be civil.”

The training which took place at the Unity Square in Abakakili attracted trainers, the state commandant of the security outfit, Mr Friday Nnanna Ujor and other operatives from the 13 local Government Areas of the state.