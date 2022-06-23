From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Elders Council, yesterday, pledged to support the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and all candidates of the party in the 2023 general election.

It also congratulated the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for a peaceful national convention which produced a capable presidential candidate for the party.

Chairman of the council, Ben Okah, in a statement, yesterday, also commended Governor David Umahi for his wonderful performance during the convention.

Okah, in the statement, berated South East delegates at the convention for voting against aspirants from the zone.

He, however, commended delegates from Ebonyi for voting for Governor Umahi.

He said: “We the entire members of Ebonyi State Council of Elders highly appreciate and congratulate the APC NEC for conducting a free and fair presidential primary which was held recently in Abuja. It was, indeed, spectacular and encouraging to all Nigerians that we are getting things right through laying of solid foundation for the future.

“The council also appreciates highly our own Governor Umahi for his outstanding performance and for standing for the Igbo of South East extraction. Indeed, he is a true son of Igbo land. We are proud of him and all the delegates from Ebonyi State for their outstanding performance.

“However, we are dismayed by the outrageous performance of the delegates from the other four South East states and condemn their actions. Despite the clarion call to support South East presidency, they betrayed their kits and kin. This is rather worrisome. But to God be the glory that Governor Umahi and Ebonyi delegates stood firm for South East even in the face of challenges.

“The Ebonyi State Council of Elders reminds the people of South East that posterity will not forget the roles played by Umahi and Ebonyi State delegates to ensure the people of South East are not treated as second class citizens in Nigeria. We, therefore, urge the people of South East to vote massively for the presidential candidate of APC, Tinubu, in 2023 as the Igbo will not be relegated to the background again.”

