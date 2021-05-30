From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman of Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi State, Eni Uduma-Chima, yesterday, told former governor and senator of Ebonyi North senatorial district, Sam Egwu, to forget his aspiration of returning to the senate in 2023.

Eni claimed that the performances of the two-term senator, especially his contributions on the floor of the chambers, were too poor to earn him a return to the upper legislative chamber.

He also said that going by the performances of the senator so far, no amount of political manipulation will be able to earn him a third term in the National Assembly.

In a statement in Abakaliki on Sunday, the former member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly expressed worry over the inability of the onetime Education Minister to grow beyond the state in his interpretation of socio-political realities.

“He has adamantly refused to grow above the level of Ebonyi State in his interpretation of socio-political realities, thereby canvassing local content political issues which would be better articulated at home from afar.

“As a member of the National Assembly, one expects that the contributions of this senator like those of his colleagues from other States, should have broad-based national and global perspectives on issues but alas, his dearth of ability for sophisticated cogitations, has confined him to the role of a manipulated figure head, exploited by politicians cleverer than himself by half,” Eni stated.