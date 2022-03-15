From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Executive Council, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence in Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe promising to stand by them following the recent Federal High Court ruling which removed them from their offices.

The Exco members at a press conference at the Executive Council chambers, Old Government House, Abakaliki expressed the hope that the appellate courts would set aside the ruling of the Federal High Court and return them to their offices.

Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Cletus Ofoke, who read the communique of the Exco members said: “That the Council is satisfied with the judgment of the High Court of Ebonyi State, Abakaliki Judicial Division, in the matter and the consequential orders of the court that the governor and the deputy governor have the legal right to remain in office.

“That the council commends the immediate steps that have been taken by the Governor and the Deputy Governor to file an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja on the purported removal of the Governor and the Deputy Governor from office, and the attendant application for a stay of execution of the said judgment.

“That the Council wishes to remind all the parties and, or, individuals interested in the case that pending the final and exhaustive judgment on all appeals on the matter, Chief David Umahi remains the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State as provided for by both the 1999 Constitution the 2022 Electoral Act and every other relevant extant law.”