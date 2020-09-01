Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

His Royal Highness, Eze Israel Chibueze Agbo, the Ogaba Idu II of Izhia, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, is dead.

The family in conjunction with the Eze-in-council of Izhia kingdom announced the death of the monarch on Tuesday, September 1, at his Umuagaraeze palace in Ohaukwu.

Eze Chibueze Agbo, who became the Ogaba Idu II of Izhia in 1978, died on Tuesday after spending 42 years on the throne.

The first son of the late monarch, Prince Chinedu Chibueze Agbo, alongside the traditional Prime Minister of Izhia Kingdom, Chief Emmaunel Onweka, while announcing the demise of the highly respected king, disclosed that the royal father will be buried on Saturday, November 28, at his palace.

‘’On behalf of the Ogaba’s family, of Umuagaraeze Izhia,Ohaukwu local government area Ebonyi state ,I stand here to announce the death of our father, HRH Eze Chibueze Agbo, Ogaba Idu II of Izhia, today 1st September 2020. He is a former chairman Ohaukwu traditional rulers council,former chairman of Ebonyi north zone traditional rulers council and one time chairman of traditional rulers of old Abakaliki zone. He was made the traditional ruler in 1978. And he served the community for 42 years. He died at the age of 81. May his soul rest in peace,’ Prince Chinedu announced.

One of the sons of the late monarch and former Commissioner for Education in Ebonyi State, Prince Ndubuisi Chibueze Agbo, said the family, the izhia kingdom and the entire Ebonyi State will miss his father, whom he said was among the people that fought for the creation of Ebonyi state.

‘Our father, the traditional ruler of this community, HRH Eze Chibueze Agbo, lives on. Like an angel, he has gone to stay with our Lord. He is an enigma, an avatar. We are celebrating the legacies he left behind. Like the bible said, there is no way we are going to mourn like people without God. Before He died, over three years ago, it was like he knew he was going to die. He invited us, his children, and directed us on how to handle things. So, it is our believe that it was his time to go. He was the leader of Izhia for 42 years. He was among the founding fathers of Ebonyi State. He was the treasure of Ebonyi State creation movement. He attracted the college of medicine Abakaliki when we were still in Enugu State. He is a great man and he lives on.’