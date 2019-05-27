Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The last may not have been heard over the crisis rocking the Ebonyi FA ahead of the June 1 state election, as the state’s Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has set up a Five-man committee to probe the emergence of the Chairman Senate Committee on Sports, Obinna Ogba, and other contestants for the elections.

The buildup to the election had been shrouded in controversy over the alleged monopolisation of the process by Ogba, whom the state sports ministry’s sources said had been occupying the seat for more than 10 years and his re-election ambition, causing bitterness in the state’s football circles.

The state’s Commissioner for Sports, Charles Akpuenika, who inaugurated the committee, expressed dismay that he and other state’s sports stakeholders were not aware of the processes, which led to the emergence of delegates and other activities concerning the election.

While rolling out the terms of reference, he said: “The committee would be headed by the ministry’s new Permanent Secretary, Jonathan Okoronkwo and is empowered to invite Ogba and other contestants to the next meeting of sports stakeholders.

“The committee should review and brief the stakeholders, the processes used in electing delegates, who will vote, as none of the stakeholders was aware of the process. The committee has 48 hours to complete the assignment and reconvene a meeting, where all the contestants and delegates should be present.