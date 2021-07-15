From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Provost of the newly established Federal College of Education Technical, Isu, Ebonyi State, Prof Reuben Okechukwu, has assured that academic activities in the new college will commence as planned by October this year for the 2021/2022 academic year.

He spoke while addressing members of the Mercy G and F Foundation, a charity organisation based in the Onicha local government area at the College’s temporary site in Isu.

The Provost in the company of other Principal Officers of the school was on a routine inspection of the progress of works at the college’s take-off site in preparation for the October commencement of academic activities when the foundation met them.

The leader of the foundation and one-time Chairman of Onicha local government area, Chinyere Nwanoke, had told the Provost and his team that they were at the college to seek approval for the construction of students’ hostel accommodations and to inform them of the foundation’s readiness to sponsor some indigent students of the school in line with the goals and objectives of their foundation.

The Provost commended the Foundation for its interest and willingness to partner with the college for over development of education and expressed gratitude to the host community for their warm reception which he described as a clear sign of total acceptance.

He advised the Foundation and any other groups and foundations that may wish to partner with the college for quick development and advancement of the school to articulate their requests in writing and make them available to him for onward transmission to the appropriate authority for consideration.

The Provost further promised on behalf of the management team to run the college with transparency, accountability and inclusiveness

