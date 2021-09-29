From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Five persons have been feared dead in a fresh cholera outbreak in Izizi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The outbreak was recorded in Ndiegu-Itsu, Ndieze-Echi community.

A source told Daily Sun: “From the available information, five persons died while 19 were seriously sick.” Commissioner for Health, Daniel Umezuruike, confirmed the fresh outbreak when contacted.

He, however, debunked the casualty figures. He said the ministry rushed the sick patients to the state government owned General Hospital, Iboko, in the same local government area for treatment:

“We have evacuated the patients to hospital. They are picking up and the situation is already under control. It is only when you don’t handle it on time that it will escalate and so many people will get sick.

“I am not aware of any death. They are always quoting people as dying. Nobody died. We responded quickly when they reported to us. We moved all the patients to the General Hospital at Iboko where they are responding to treatment.”

