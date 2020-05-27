Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

THE South-East business

community on February 19,

2020, practically relocated to

the industrial town of Nnewi,

Anambra State, when the third

president of the South-East

Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture

(SECCIMA), Mr. Humphrey

Ngonadi, was installed.

There, Governor David

Umahi of Ebonyi State, who

was decorated as grand patron

of SECCIMA, extended an invitation to investors to come to

the state. He specifically urged

SECCIMA to visit Ebonyi and

see how they can take advantage of the new international

Ebonyi flaunts

modern market

market in Abakaliki, the state

capital. He asked Igbo businessmen, especially, importers and

exporters, to locate some of their

businesses in the Abakaliki market.

Governor Willie Obiano of

Anambra State and national president of the Nigeria Chamber of

Commerce, Industry, Mines and

Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajia

Saratu Iya Aliyu, were among

dignitaries at the Nnewi event.

Represented by his deputy, Dr.

Kelechi Igwe, the governor noted that business concerns from

within and outside the country

were already securing shops and

outlets in the market, located

along the Trans-Saharan Highway: “We are already partnering

Chinese business concerns. We

have an expansive market with

infrastructure. We encourage you

to come and see how you can take

advantage of what we have put in

place along the international corridor. We pledge that anytime

you knock on our door, the door

would be opened for you.”

Special assistant to the governor on markets, Kerian Ofoke,

told Daily Sun that there were

at least 4,000 shops and 400

warehouses in the market. It also

boasts of banking halls, expansive parking lot and other conveniences.

In March, the state government relocated the Abakpa Main

Market to the Margret Umahi

International Market. This was

after several failed attempts in

the past. Some traders resorted

to lawsuits to stop the relocation

of the market, which had over the

years caused gridlock in the metropolis. The traders had accused

government of insincerity in its

relocation plans.

The relocation of the market

became a serious issue shortly

after the re-election of Umahi in

2019. He noted that the idea was

to provide traders a better environment more conducive to do

business and reposition the capital city to meet the vision of the

administration.

To prepare for the full relocation of the market, government

embarked on the reconstruction

of the market formerly called

Ochudo International Market

started by the administration of

Chief Martin Elechi. The idea

was to construct more shops,

re-touch the old ones and provide facilities such as hospital,

police post, conveniences and

a school for adult education to

make the market comfortable

for all users.

The traders had defied government’s relocation order

in August last year, which

prompted the governor to order the immediate shutdown

of the former market. Attempts

by members of the Akubaraoha Youths Assembly (EYA),

to enforce the order threw the

market and Abakaliki into

turmoil as the traders and the

youth group engaged in a freefor-all, which reportedly left

one person dead and many injured.

The Christian Association of

Nigeria (CAN) and some elders

in the state intervened and convened a meeting between the

aggrieved traders and the state

government at the old Governor’s Lodge. It was agreed that

government should extend the

relocation deadline to January

10, 2020, to enable traders prepare for the relocation while the

traders would also withdraw their

suit in court.

Umahi re-emphasized the determination of government to

relocate the market, demolish

Abakpa Market and construct a

modern fruits and vegetable market on the site. He said he would

enter the market on January 11

with bulldozers and demolish every building there; warning that

any trader who defied the January relocation deadline, would be

doing so at his own risk.

However, few days to the expiration of the deadline, the traders, through the CAN, appealed

to government to give them another one month to enable them

complete their preparations for

the relocation. The request was

granted and February 10, 2020,

was fixed as the new date.

The governor’s special assistant on media, Mr. Francis

Nwaze, said: “The fancy dealers/babywear dealers will move

on February 3; provisions and

wine beverages dealers, February 4; and the cosmetics and hair

attachment dealers on February

5; same date for stationery and

medicine dealers.

“Also, kitchen utensils, articles

and jewellery dealers will move

on February 7, while footwear/

rubber slippers dealers are scheduled for February 6. Electronics,

electrical, phones and accessories dealers are billed to relocate

on February 8; bags, luggage,

miscellaneous goods and bicycle

parts dealers, February 9, while

‘pomo’ (meat prepared from

dried cow skin), foodstuffs and

allied commodity traders are for

February10.”

Government advised the traders to adhere strictly to the arrangement as it would not adjust the relocation timetable.

It asked traders who had paid

up to 50 per cent for shops and

warehouses to submit photocopies of all their payments to the

shop allocation committee for

the issuance of allocation papers.

But on February 6, the Secretary to the State Government

(SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, announced a new date of March

1: “The extension is to allow all

contractors working at the market to exhaust their sites latest

by February 25, 2020, and for

total clean-up of the new market

to take place while movement of

traders will start from February

26, 2020, and must be completed

on or before March 1, 2020.

“Government warns that it

will become illegal for any person to buy or sell at Abakpa

Market premises or residential

houses surrounding the market

with effect from March 2, 2020,

as commensurate action will be

taken against any defaulter to this directive. A large expanse of

land within the premises of the

international market has been

mapped out to accommodate

any trader who has not bought

or rented a shop at the market to

build his/her own shop.”

It warned that the announcement served as the final notification on the movement of traders

to the Margaret Umahi International Market and purchase of

shops.

Yet a few days to the deadline, over 400 women from the

market staged a protest accusing government of insincerity

and duping their members in

the guise of giving them shops

at the market. Leader of the protesters, who gave her name as

Mrs. Nwode, said government

had concluded plans to evict

them from Abakpa, the only

source of their livelihood, without making alternative arrangement for them.

The protest prompted the governor to convene a meeting with

the women, leadership of CAN,

committee on movement of

market, headed by the SSG, and

some other leaders. Umahi numbered the women and directed

the SSG to provide shops for

each of them while insisting that

the March 1 relocation remained

sacrosanct.

On March 1, while some traders moved, others stayed back.

But as early as 7am, government

moved in security agents, members of the Akubaraoha Youth

Assembly and the Neighbourhood Watch who barricaded all

entrances into Abakpa Market.

Government banned all businesses and all forms of trading

along the road. That was how

traders at Abakpa Market relocated to the new market and commercial activities have since been

going on there.

A trader at the new market, Mr.

Innocent Nwoyiri, an electronics

dealer, told our correspondent:

“We like this place. It is better

than Abakpa in many ways. It is

spacious, more conducive and

even more secure. But we thought

that government only wanted to

displace us from there and allow

us to suffer.”

Another trader, Mrs. Eunice

Njoku, said: “I like (it) here. The

only problem now is that my customers find it difficult to locate

my shop. Only those who have

my number will call me and at

times they get tired before reaching my shop. But time will take

care of that.”