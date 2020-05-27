Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki
THE South-East business
community on February 19,
2020, practically relocated to
the industrial town of Nnewi,
Anambra State, when the third
president of the South-East
Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture
(SECCIMA), Mr. Humphrey
Ngonadi, was installed.
There, Governor David
Umahi of Ebonyi State, who
was decorated as grand patron
of SECCIMA, extended an invitation to investors to come to
the state. He specifically urged
SECCIMA to visit Ebonyi and
see how they can take advantage of the new international
Ebonyi flaunts
modern market
market in Abakaliki, the state
capital. He asked Igbo businessmen, especially, importers and
exporters, to locate some of their
businesses in the Abakaliki market.
Governor Willie Obiano of
Anambra State and national president of the Nigeria Chamber of
Commerce, Industry, Mines and
Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajia
Saratu Iya Aliyu, were among
dignitaries at the Nnewi event.
Represented by his deputy, Dr.
Kelechi Igwe, the governor noted that business concerns from
within and outside the country
were already securing shops and
outlets in the market, located
along the Trans-Saharan Highway: “We are already partnering
Chinese business concerns. We
have an expansive market with
infrastructure. We encourage you
to come and see how you can take
advantage of what we have put in
place along the international corridor. We pledge that anytime
you knock on our door, the door
would be opened for you.”
Special assistant to the governor on markets, Kerian Ofoke,
told Daily Sun that there were
at least 4,000 shops and 400
warehouses in the market. It also
boasts of banking halls, expansive parking lot and other conveniences.
In March, the state government relocated the Abakpa Main
Market to the Margret Umahi
International Market. This was
after several failed attempts in
the past. Some traders resorted
to lawsuits to stop the relocation
of the market, which had over the
years caused gridlock in the metropolis. The traders had accused
government of insincerity in its
relocation plans.
The relocation of the market
became a serious issue shortly
after the re-election of Umahi in
2019. He noted that the idea was
to provide traders a better environment more conducive to do
business and reposition the capital city to meet the vision of the
administration.
To prepare for the full relocation of the market, government
embarked on the reconstruction
of the market formerly called
Ochudo International Market
started by the administration of
Chief Martin Elechi. The idea
was to construct more shops,
re-touch the old ones and provide facilities such as hospital,
police post, conveniences and
a school for adult education to
make the market comfortable
for all users.
The traders had defied government’s relocation order
in August last year, which
prompted the governor to order the immediate shutdown
of the former market. Attempts
by members of the Akubaraoha Youths Assembly (EYA),
to enforce the order threw the
market and Abakaliki into
turmoil as the traders and the
youth group engaged in a freefor-all, which reportedly left
one person dead and many injured.
The Christian Association of
Nigeria (CAN) and some elders
in the state intervened and convened a meeting between the
aggrieved traders and the state
government at the old Governor’s Lodge. It was agreed that
government should extend the
relocation deadline to January
10, 2020, to enable traders prepare for the relocation while the
traders would also withdraw their
suit in court.
Umahi re-emphasized the determination of government to
relocate the market, demolish
Abakpa Market and construct a
modern fruits and vegetable market on the site. He said he would
enter the market on January 11
with bulldozers and demolish every building there; warning that
any trader who defied the January relocation deadline, would be
doing so at his own risk.
However, few days to the expiration of the deadline, the traders, through the CAN, appealed
to government to give them another one month to enable them
complete their preparations for
the relocation. The request was
granted and February 10, 2020,
was fixed as the new date.
The governor’s special assistant on media, Mr. Francis
Nwaze, said: “The fancy dealers/babywear dealers will move
on February 3; provisions and
wine beverages dealers, February 4; and the cosmetics and hair
attachment dealers on February
5; same date for stationery and
medicine dealers.
“Also, kitchen utensils, articles
and jewellery dealers will move
on February 7, while footwear/
rubber slippers dealers are scheduled for February 6. Electronics,
electrical, phones and accessories dealers are billed to relocate
on February 8; bags, luggage,
miscellaneous goods and bicycle
parts dealers, February 9, while
‘pomo’ (meat prepared from
dried cow skin), foodstuffs and
allied commodity traders are for
February10.”
Government advised the traders to adhere strictly to the arrangement as it would not adjust the relocation timetable.
It asked traders who had paid
up to 50 per cent for shops and
warehouses to submit photocopies of all their payments to the
shop allocation committee for
the issuance of allocation papers.
But on February 6, the Secretary to the State Government
(SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, announced a new date of March
1: “The extension is to allow all
contractors working at the market to exhaust their sites latest
by February 25, 2020, and for
total clean-up of the new market
to take place while movement of
traders will start from February
26, 2020, and must be completed
on or before March 1, 2020.
“Government warns that it
will become illegal for any person to buy or sell at Abakpa
Market premises or residential
houses surrounding the market
with effect from March 2, 2020,
as commensurate action will be
taken against any defaulter to this directive. A large expanse of
land within the premises of the
international market has been
mapped out to accommodate
any trader who has not bought
or rented a shop at the market to
build his/her own shop.”
It warned that the announcement served as the final notification on the movement of traders
to the Margaret Umahi International Market and purchase of
shops.
Yet a few days to the deadline, over 400 women from the
market staged a protest accusing government of insincerity
and duping their members in
the guise of giving them shops
at the market. Leader of the protesters, who gave her name as
Mrs. Nwode, said government
had concluded plans to evict
them from Abakpa, the only
source of their livelihood, without making alternative arrangement for them.
The protest prompted the governor to convene a meeting with
the women, leadership of CAN,
committee on movement of
market, headed by the SSG, and
some other leaders. Umahi numbered the women and directed
the SSG to provide shops for
each of them while insisting that
the March 1 relocation remained
sacrosanct.
On March 1, while some traders moved, others stayed back.
But as early as 7am, government
moved in security agents, members of the Akubaraoha Youth
Assembly and the Neighbourhood Watch who barricaded all
entrances into Abakpa Market.
Government banned all businesses and all forms of trading
along the road. That was how
traders at Abakpa Market relocated to the new market and commercial activities have since been
going on there.
A trader at the new market, Mr.
Innocent Nwoyiri, an electronics
dealer, told our correspondent:
“We like this place. It is better
than Abakpa in many ways. It is
spacious, more conducive and
even more secure. But we thought
that government only wanted to
displace us from there and allow
us to suffer.”
Another trader, Mrs. Eunice
Njoku, said: “I like (it) here. The
only problem now is that my customers find it difficult to locate
my shop. Only those who have
my number will call me and at
times they get tired before reaching my shop. But time will take
care of that.”
