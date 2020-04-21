Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have announced the arrest of four suspects who allegedly killed one Kenneth Justice, a herbalist from Amuzukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State but residing at Nwofe Agbaja in Izzi local government area in Ebonyi.

The police say the suspects murdered the victim and dumped his body in a sewer pit a the back of his house.

Police spokeswoman DSP Loveth Odah disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Abakaliki on Tuesday morning.

Odah said the suspects killed the deceased after robbing him of one hundred and fifty thousand naira (N150,000).

The statement reads:

“One Mr Uchenna Franklin, a Coordinator of Ebiya Development Center reported at Izzi Division that one Kenneth Justice, ‘m’, age 38yrs, a native of Amuzukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State but residing at Edward Nkwugu’s Compound Okpoduma Nwofe Agbaja in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State, was murdered and his body dumped inside a soakaway pit by unknown person(s).

“The Complainant narrated further that the deceased’s brother, one Emmanuel Edmond, noticed bloodstains spread in the compound and raised alarm.

“Following the report, Police detectives visited the scene, evacuated the corpse and deposited it at Izzi General Hospital Mortuary Iboko for Autopsy/preservation.

“Four (4) suspects were arrested in connection to the case which includes one Ede Kelechi, ‘m’, 24yrs, Ezekiel Agom, ‘m’, 23yrs, Oforbike Nwokpuru, ‘m’, 22yrs and one Clement Ogbonna, ‘m’, 27yrs, all of Okpoduma Nwofe Agbaja in Izzi LGA of the State.

“It was gathered that the deceased deals in herbal medicine and the 1st suspect, Ede Kelechi, was his close friend who often visits his house but conspired with 3 others and killed him after stealing N150,000 from the victim

“That on the 1st April 2020, Kelechi went to the deceased house and stole cash sum of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N150,000) only. Considering the existing relationship between them, the deceased decided to confront his friend through a phone call to return his stolen money.

“The suspect (Kelechi) admitted to have stolen the said money without argument and promised to pay back on 14th April 2020, but unfortunately for Mr Kenneth (the deceased) on 13/04/2020, Ede Kelechi and the three other suspects mentioned above conspired within themselves and went to the deceased’s house with Dagger, Axe and Chain. They gruesomely murdered Mr Kenneth, chained and dumped his body inside a soakaway pit at the back of his house.

“Exhibits recovered in their possession include one Dagger, one Axe and the Iron Chain which was used to chain the remains of Mr Kenneth Justice.

“The suspects have confessed voluntarily to the commission of the heinous crime and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”