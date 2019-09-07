Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Federal Government has given Ebonyi State Government approval to construct an international airport in Abakaliki, the state capital. A letter from the Safety and Technical Policy Department, Federal Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) dated September 5, 2019 and obtained by Saturday Sun, yesterday, conveyed the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika’s approval.

It said that the endorsement of the state owned/financed airport followed a request by the state government and subsequent visit to the proposed site by the technical team from the ministry and its agencies from May 30 to June 2, 2019. The letter signed by Director, Safety and Technical Policy, Capt. T. Alkali and addressed to Governor David Umahi specified that the ministry and its agencies must be carried along at every stage of developing the airport to ensure compliance with the stipulated standards.

The ministry listed the conditions to include: strict compliance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority’s requirements; compliance with all relevant environmental regulations, adherence to the provisions of the subsisting Civil Aviation Act 2006, Nigerian Civil Aviation Policy 2013 and other legislations that may evolve with time as well as payment of the statutory fees.