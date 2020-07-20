Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ebonyi State has given tax waiver to hawkers and petty traders in the state.

Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Dr Austin Nweze, who disclosed this in a statement, said Governor David Umahi approved the reliefs in view of the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and in line with the Ebonyi State 2020 Revenue Law to help cushion the pains on this category of people.

He explained that levies and charges for hawkers had been waived from March 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

However, Nweze stated that income tax payers should pay, although he explained that those whose payments were due at this period of pandemic could renegotiate them.

“The minimum tax payable under the presumptive tax regime (artisans, market women etc) as provided for under the fifth schedule of the Ebonyi State Revenue Law 2020 has been reduced by 40 per cent for the year 2020 only.

“The deadline for the submission of Form A by relevant tax payers and annual returns in accordance with section 41(3), 81(1-3) amended for companies operating in Ebonyi State has been extended from March 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

“The penalty and interest being charged on late remittance of Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) deductions have been waived between March 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 for all sectors. The daily rate collectable from non-shop owners at the International Market is hereby waived until new accommodation is ready to enable them get shops.

“Note that every Ebonyi citizen that earns an income must pay tax. However, those whose tax obligations are due within this pandemic period can seek renegotiation on their tax payments.”