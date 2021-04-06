By Tony Udemba

Ebonyi government has flayed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over alleged unfounded comments by its caretaker chairman, Elder Fred Udeogu, against Governor Dave Umahi.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation,Uchenna Orji, in a statement described the allegations at a press conference organised by PDP as “visionless and emptiness.”

The commissioner debunked the allegation that the governor unleashed violence and politically motivated killings in the state after his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

“We are surprised that the maker of the press extract could have the effrontery to connect Governor David Umahi to the unending woes of PDP in Ebonyi State, when our dear governor, the government and people of Ebonyi State have gloriously moved to a progressive party of national spread, the All Progressives Congress.”

He stated that it was understandable that the mass movement to APC has caused a colossal collapse of the PDP, insisting that the remnants of the party should be brave enough to face the bitter reality of their fragile condition.

“The people of Ebonyi State cannot be deceived because we have the history and record of the involvement of each of the present leaders of PDP in the monumental violence, politically motivated killings and communal clashes that engulfed Ebonyi State like a holocaust between 2001 and 2003 for which their leaders were the protagonists, as we have the details including video clips of how they carried each other’s mock coffin as a smokescreen to hide their atrocities. We are aware of the various but halted plots of the PDP to import weaponry and machinery to unleash terror on parts of the state for the ill-motives of Mr. Fred Udeogu and his group of PDP members.