Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government has earmarked a total of N1 billion which it said would be used for the empowerment of widows, youths, and the less privileged as well as the training of teachers in the state.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, a lawyer, and his Ministry of Education counterpart, Dr Onyebuchi Chima, while briefing newsmen in Government House, Abakaliki shortly after the state executive council meeting.

While N500 million is for teachers’ training, another N500 million is for

empowerment of widows, youths and the less privileged in the state.

They also disclosed that the sum of N50 million was also approved for gifted school, a special school take off which would train the best students drawn from various parts of the state.

The take-off of the school, according to them, would be on the 10th of November with about 200 students.

“The state executive council today approved the sum of N500 million for the training of teachers. We are training them on the method of teaching after which we will organise examination for them to ensure they don’t only get the method of teaching but also specialise in the subjects they teach our children.

“A resolution was also taken and N50 million was approved to harvest the best brains we have in our state as young at six and train them. They have a target goal to start school on 10th November, 2019. Our target is that the school will start with 200 students,” Chima said.

Meanwhile, Orji said that the state government attaches great importance to human capital development as it is critical to the economic development of the state, hence, the resolve of the government to invest in human capital development.