The Ebonyi Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources has commenced disinfection of abattoirs, live bird markets, meat houses and other animal markets in the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ritamary Okoro, made this known during the exercise at St. Margaret Umahi International Market on Sunday in Abakaliki.

Okoro said that the disinfection was the second phase of the programme, flagged off by the Commissioner in the ministry, Mr Moses Ogodoalinomie, on April 23.

She said that the exercise was aimed at preventing transmission and infection from animals to man, known as zinotic infections.

According to her, zinotic infection is a contamination that moves from animals to man.

The permanent secretary said that though no case of COVID-19 pandemic had been recorded in the state, necessary measures were, however, being taken to prevent any transmission.

“We commenced this programme to make sure that transmission of diseases or viruses does not happen in the state.

“We had started this process in some local government areas, such as Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu council area where abattoirs as well as donkeys and horses markets are sited.

“Subsequently, others places will be sterilised and the programme will continue as long as the pandemic lasts,” Okoro said.

Also speaking, the Director of Veterinary Services in the ministry, Dr Ephraim Nwanga, said that the fumigation exercise was targeted at attacking organisms from their weak points.

He explained that the spread of diseases from animals to humans would not occur when regular disinfection of premises was being maintained.

“We are breaking any transmission chain by purifying the places and that is why social distancing is important.

“We are not targeting only COVID-19 pandemic, we are also looking at other diseases that can affect humans, even from chickens,” Nwanga said. (NAN)