The Ebonyi Government says it has procured electric tricycles to cushion the transportation challenges of the state.

The disclosure which was contained in a statement signed by Mr Uchenna Orji, State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, stated that it was part of the government’s zero oil initiative.

Orji who is also the Acting Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring, said in the statement that the move also showed the government’s determination to reduce poverty.

“It will cushion the transportation burdens of civil servants, students of Ebonyi vocational college and will ply the old and new Government House, centenary city among areas.

“The governor also directed the setting up of an electric tricycle workshop, electric charging point and wielding team to dismantle, assemble and fabricate parts of the electric tricycles,” he said.

The commissioner requested qualified female drivers to submit their applications to his office as they must be within the ages of 18 and 45, resident within Abakaliki metropolis, operate as service providers only, among other requirements.

“All applications must be submitted with relevant documents not later than Feb.17, 2020 and is for female drivers only,” he added. (NAN)