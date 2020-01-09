The Ebonyi government on Thursday in Abakaliki sealed over 15 gas stations for operating illegally within Abakaliki Township.

The action followed the directive of the State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi that illegal stations should be sealed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Umahi had on Wednesday announced that the government would clamp down on gas stations or outlets operating illegally in the state.

The governor said that the decision to shutdown the stations became imperative to forestall possible outbreak of fire incidents in the state.

In a statement signed by Mr Francis Nweze, Special Assistant to the governor on Media, the governor said the closure of the gas stations was imperative, especially in this period of dry season.

Following the governor’s directive, a task force was accordingly inaugurated to carry out the order.

Members of the task force include; Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr Basil Chima, Special Adviser on Petroleum and members of the Abakaliki Capital Territory Developmental Board (ACTDB).

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the exercise, Chima said the state government had mapped out land for gas stations but the operators have refused to move to the site.

According to him, only one station in the city has all the approvals and licences to operate in the state.

Mr Uche Onwe, Chairman of ACTDB, said the government could not afford to seat and watch the state destroyed by carelessness of the operators, who have continued to build the stations close to residential areas.

“The state capital today has been transformed into one of the most beautiful cities in the country and we cannot allow it to be put into danger,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said that the affected stations would remain closed until they upgrade their facilities to the standard required.

“To have approval to build is different from licence to sell from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR); we have sealed them before, but how they managed to reopen is what I don’t know,” he said. (NAN)