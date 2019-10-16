Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State government has sought partnership with the Indian government for the establishment of electric automobile assembly plant in the state.

The state governor, Chief David Umahi, sought the partnership on behalf of the state government when he paid a visit to the Indian High Commission in Abuja.

Umahi, who was received by the country’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Abhay Thakur, said that the partnership had become very important as electric car is a technology of the future which would phase out petrol vehicles in no distant future.

A statement by the governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, indicated that the governor was there to seek for partnership on importation and establishment of an electric mode automobile assembly plant in Ebonyi State.

The statement quoted Umahi as saying that there are so many benefits the two parties would gain in such partnership adding, however, that electric mode automobile, apart from being the latest technological innovation in the automobile industry, is also one that would maximally cut costs.

The governor, according to the statement, revealed that in the partnership, importation of the sample electric-powered tricycles, buses, motorcycles and cars formed part of his core interest while the establishment of an assembly plant for the same would follow.

Umahi further enumerated other areas which he equally wanted partnership to include, agriculture with poultry, piggery and food processing equipment toping his request list.

Speaking further, the governor also sought partnership in the area of hospital management especially for the brand-new Ebonyi State University Teaching Hospital which is presently under construction.

The state helmsman who described the hospital as ‘a centre of excellence’ noted that his interest in establishing the hospital was not to make money with it but for the betterment of the people of the state and the country in general.

He also appealed to the international community and well-meaning Nigerians to partner Ebonyi in the area of establishing industries, factories and other businesses.

He assured interested persons, groups, or countries of the readiness of Ebonyi State government under his watch to provide a conducive environment and incentives to make their establishments generate the desired returns.

Meanwhile, the statement quoted the High Commissioner, Mr. Abhay Thakur, as appreciating the governor for his visit and presentations and assured him that the Indian government would look into his request with a view to partnering and working with the state.

Show quoted text