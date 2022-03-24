From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Ebonyi State Government has said that blatant lies, fabrications and wicked blackmail against Governor David Umahi and his administration would collapse like a pack of cards.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, who stated this yesterday, urged the public to disregard fake news trending on the social media indicating that the Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one Nkemakolam Okoro; a legal practitioner, had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged looting of public treasury in the state.

The Commissioner said that the so-called petition and unfounded, cruel and malicious allegations contained therein were one of the series of lies from the forces who were intimidated by the rising and acceptable performance credentials of Governor Umahi.

Orji further said that the promoters of the satanic material intended to attack the credibility of the outcome of the dispensations of all institutions involved in ensuring that justice was done in all the legal actions framed up by PDP to distract Umahi’s administration, especially to cause him distractions in his 2023 Presidential bid.

He said: “We further categorically state that the petitioners acted libelously and unruly in their contentions on the status of judgment-effect in the matter of defection between PDP and the Governor of Ebonyi State as it is not in doubt that His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi is the subsisting Governor of Ebonyi State both in law and in fact.

“We rebuke the allegations of ‘looting of Ebonyi State Government’s money’ made by People’s Democratic Party, PDP against our transparent administration as a satanic blackmail that has no iota of truth, desperately calculated to attract the attention of the gullible and sully the reputation of the Governor of the State and which we shall not hesitate in invoking legal actions to bring the petitioners to justice. Ebonyi State Government’s expenditure is in the public domain, and there is no doubt that Governor Umahi’s administration has been adjudged to be one of the most transparent, judicious prudent and corrupt-free administrations in Nigeria.

“Further in this regard, Ebonyi State Government is requesting the State House of Assembly to waive its constitutional immunity and request Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to within 30 days, investigate all the issues in the allegations contained in the petition by PDP and any other allegation of financial impropriety raised by them and to please cause necessary sanctions against the petitioners for false and fake information if their allegations are not established.”

