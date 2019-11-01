Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Arrangements are being made by Ebonyi State government to commence the importation of electric cars, tricycles, and other automobiles to the state. This arrangement is at the finishing stage.

This was according to a statement by the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media, Mr Francis Nwaze. He said that the governor who is presently in India is meeting with the Managing Director of Simba Group, Mr. Vinay Grover; TVS Company Leaders, Marketer of Electric Tricycles/Vehicles at Bangalore, India.

The statement partly read: “Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE is set to break another record in the history of Nigeria as he is at the finishing stage of the arrangement to import electric vehicles and charging points in Ebonyi.

Umahi had on Wednesday, 16th October this year met with the Indian High Commissioner, Mr. Abhay Thakur, where he sought partnership with the Indian government.

He, at the meeting, enumerated establishment of electric automobile assembling plant, importation of sample electric powered tricycles, buses, motorcycles, and cars as few of the areas of partnership.

The governor also sought for partnership with the Indian government in the areas of agriculture especially on poultry, piggery, and food processing among others.