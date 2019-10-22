Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Plans are underway for the commencement of the review of workers’ salaries in Ebonyi State by the state government. This was disclosed by the state governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday.

Although the governor did not give further details about the nature of the review, he said that the review must be done as soon as possible.

“It’s quite very tight. We are going into review of workers salary which is must, it is a commitment”, Umahi said.

Umahi spoke while distributing a total of 68 Hyundai Jeeps to the members of the state executive council whom he appointed in his second term some of who are commissioners, permanent secretaries, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs) and his other aides.

The governor who went on to appeal to his aides and other government officials to reduce unnecessary expenses and make sacrifices for poor the masses, said that it was part of his determination to reduce the cost of governance that made him to continue to make use of the vehicle used by his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi, which he drove for eight years as his official car.

Umahi, at the moment, has over 1,000 persons as aides which include commissioners, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs), Executive Assistants (EAs), Senior Technical Assistants (STAs), Technical Assistants (TAs) and others.

The governor further said: “All these projects scattered everywhere, commitment. So, sometimes without the grace of God it is difficult and the allocation all over the country is dropping.

“These vehicles are partly 99.9% government and .1% personal. Your transport allowances are being paid inside consolidated salary, so this vehicles is to enable you discharge your duties diligently.

“We are in the process of replacing the vehicles for the Development Centre Coordinators and of course the Local Government Chairmen but it’s not quite very easy. But I believe strongly that I should begin to save. Early next year, we will be able to have enough money to purchase the vehicles.

“I want to appeal to our leaders let us make sacrifices because of those that elected us, because of those that are at home. There are people that cannot find one square meal to eat and so, it will not be good that we starve everybody. After all, the vehicle I am driving is that of Chief Elechi which he used for 8 years.

“So, we have to make sacrifices, we have to find a way to cut the cost of governance and I also wonder sometimes government appointees crumble. We have brand new vehicle or you taking salaries and so on, you are grumbling. You are putting yourself in a very terrible spiritual position because do you want to be like this people in the village?” he queried.