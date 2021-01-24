The Ebonyi government has urged parties in the crisis rocking Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state to embrace dialogue in the interest of peace.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Eric Kelechi-Igwe, made the call in a statement signed by his media aide, Dr Monday Uzor, and made available to newsmen in Abakiliki on Sunday.

He said the state government was interested in the speedy and peaceful resolution of the crisis to avoid further breakdown of law and order.

Kelechi-Igwe urged all political office holders from the area to immediately liaise with community-based institutions to restore peace.

“We must all join hands to track-down those perpetrating problem in the area, it is the duty of all stakeholders to ensure that peace reigns.

“It is saddening that the unfortunate breach of peace in the community has led to wanton destructions; we cannot allow such to continue,’’ he said.

The deputy governor commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Garba, for his prompt response to the distress call from the community.

“The prompt response from the police helped to restore law and order. We urge the police to dispatch more operatives to the area to sustain the calm already achieved,’’ he added.

When contacted, Garba said police investigation showed that the crisis resulted from a leadership tussle at the Effium motor park.

“This leadership tussle seems to have taken a tribal dimension between the Effium and Ezza speaking people. We have, however, deployed our tactical team to the area to restore law and order,’’’ he said. (NAN)