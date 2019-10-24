The Ebonyi State Association of Online Media Practitioners/Bloggers National Council has debunked allegations by the Organisation of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora of plans to give out lands for Ruga settlement by Governor David Umahi.

A statement by Ebenyi Eugene, Chairman and Azu Collins, Secretary of the association said the report credited to Paschal Oluchukwu of the Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora is baseless, totally false, libelous.

“The statement contains nothing but an expression of an ignorant and mischief maker whose aim is nothing but to distract the focused and purposeful leadership of Governor Umahi.

Oluchukwu and the group he belongs to were not known to Ebonyi people and they have never contributed anything whatsoever to the development of Ebonyi State.

Issue of RUGA settlement in Ebonyi State as raised by the detractors has been severally addressed that Ebonyi government have no place for RUGA settlement,” the statement said.

The group challenged Oluchukwu and the Organisation of Ebonyi State indigenes in Diaspora to disclose their identities and contacts.

“We are on ground in Ebonyi and can educate them on the modest developments and policy decisions of the government, including programmes and projects.”

It also vowed to fish out person working against the state government, while urging the public to disregard the report.