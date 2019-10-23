The Ebonyi State Association of Online Media Practitioners/Bloggers National Council has debunked allegation by the Organisation of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora that the state government was considering giving land for Ruga settlement.

In a statement by Ebenyi Eugene O, chairman and Azu Collins, secretary and others, after a meeting, the group said the report credited to “Paschal Oluchukwu operating in the guise of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora is baseless, totally false, libelous and contains nothing but an expression of an ignorant and mischief Maker whose aim is nothing but to distract the focused and purposeful leadership of the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Apostle David Nweze Umahi.”

The group said Oluchukwu and the group were not known to Ebonyi people and have never contributed anything whatsoever to the development of Ebonyi State.

“Issue of Ruga settlement in Ebonyi State, as raised by the detractors, has been severally addressed to wit; that Ebonyi State government and indeed the entire Ebonyi State have no place for RUGA settlement.”

The association described the report credited to the Organisation of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora “as cheap blackmail targeted against the government and good people of Ebonyi State, which, by extension, is a blackmail against the online media practitioners and bloggers in Ebonyi State.”

The group challenged Oluchukwu and the organisation to not only disclose their identities and contact but also engage others “on this issue as we are on ground in Ebonyi State and we can educate them on the modest developments and policy decisions of the state government, including programmes and projects of Ebonyi State government.”

It vowed to fish out person working against the state government, while urging the public to disregard the report.