Ifeanyi Odii, a 45-year-old business mogul, has clinched the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ebonyi State.

Odii, who also sits on the governing council of the Lagos State University, his alma mater, polled a total of 349 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chris Usulor, who scored nine votes.

Two other aspirants, Sylvester Ogbaga, a fourth term member of the House of Representatives got one vote, while Chukwuma Nwazunku, who is also a member of the House of Representatives, got one vote.

The election took place at the party secretariat in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Odii was declared winner by the gubernatorial committee chairman for Ebonyi State, Rotimi Olalekan.

Odii hails from Onitcha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, in the Ebonyi South senatorial zone where the incumbent governor, David Umahi comes from.

Umahi, who was elected on the platform of the PDP, defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in November 2020.Umahi would serve out his second term as governor next year.

Odii promised to reclaim the mandate of the PDP in Ebonyi State.

He also reiterated his desire to keep his campaign promises of identifying growth opportunities and allocating scarce resources for maximum returns to people of the state.

