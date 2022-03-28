From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A governorship Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Dr Nnanna Igwe, has congratulated members of the Party, across the country and beyond, on the successful national convention held last Saturday.

Dr Igwe also congratulated the newly elected National and Zonal Working Committees of the Party that emerged at the convention.

A statement signed by him on Monday lauded the leaders of the APC over what he described as show of maturity, cooperation, unity, love and patriotism witnessed among them, in the handling of the processes that led to the emergence of the officers through consensus.

He further commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what he termed, his outstanding fatherly role, which he said, immensely led to the success of the convention; even as he noted that the success of the convention was a clear demonstration that the ruling APC was focused on achieving a better Nigeria.

“The success of our convention last Saturday gladdens my heart; and I wish to congratulate all our party men and women, for this feat. I also commend the leaders of our Party, particularly the Governors, for the show of maturity, cooperation, unity, love and patriotism witnessed among them, in the handling of all the processes leading to the convention, which led to the emergence of the officers through a consensus arrangement.

“The outstanding fatherly role of Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, was quite commendable. This has proven that the APC as a ruling party in Nigeria is very focused on achieving a better Nigeria. Our party has also proven the doomsayers wrong on their evil predictions about the just concluded convention,” Igwe said.

Igwe who lauded the emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the new APC national chairman, described him as a true party man, an upright and patriotic Nigerian with the requisite experience and capacity to further unite and lead the party to victories in future elections.

“I wish to particularly congratulate my dear brothers, Chief Uguru Mathew Ofoke, the new National Treasurer; Chief Azobu Innocent Itapa, the new Zonal Secretary (South East); and Barr Mayor Ogbona Earnest (South East), the new Zonal Legal Adviser, on their well deserved election into exalted offices in the party. I have no doubt that you will make Ebonyi people proud in the discharge of your duties in your respective offices,” he added.

The Governorship hopeful, also commended Governor David Umahi and the leadership of APC in Ebonyi State led by Chief Stanley Okoro-emegha as well as the entire Ebonyi contingent for making the State proud at the just concluded convention.

He further called on Ebonyi people to redouble their supports for Governor Umahi and the APC, saying “the success of the last Saturday APC convention has signaled a new dawn, particularly in Ebonyi State, and I urge Ebonyi people to keep faith with the APC, for better things to come.”

Speaking about his Governorship ambition, Igwe pledged that if elected Governor of Ebonyi State, come 2023, he would consolidate on the achievements of Governor Umahi, and bring capacity and experience with competence in different other areas in order to lift Ebonyi people out of poverty, create wealth and make the State’s economy number one in Nigeria.

“All sectors will receive massive boost. We are going to create a digital economy that will be able to create wealth and create capacity in our system that will impact on every Ebonyi person as much as possible”, he said.