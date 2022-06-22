From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Two governorship aspirants in Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, displayed certificate of returns (CoRs) duly issued to them by the national leadership, thereby causing confusing.

Popular businessman, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, had won the gubernatorial primary on May 29 but the national leadership through its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, cancelled the primary, claiming the panel that conducted the election was not properly constituted.

The party subsequently rescheduled the election for June 5 where a senator representing Ebonyi Central, Obinna Ogba, emerged victorious.

Daily Sun gathered that upon his victory from the election of June 5, the national leadership of the party issued Ogba with a certificate of return dated, June 7 as the duly recognised gubernatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 elections in Ebonyi.

But Odii, in a protest, approached a Federal High Court in Abakaliki to challenge the cancellation of his election.

The court in a judgment delivered on June 7 recognised him as the authentic gubernatorial candidate and voided the election won by Ogba.

In an apparent obedience to the judgment of the court, the national leadership of the party, at the weekend, issued Odii with certificate of return.

Odii, in a reaction, said he was ready to work with all the leaders, including his opponents to move the party forward.

However, a source in the party told Daily Sun that “the issue of who is the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi has gone beyond the party. It is the court that will finally decide.

“We pray it doesn’t affect the chances of our party in the state,” the source said.

