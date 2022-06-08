From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Nigeria Youths Organization (NYO), South East, has congratulated a businessman, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, on his reaffirmation by the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki as the authentic gubernatorial flag bearer of the PDP in Ebonyi State.

Odii had won a gubernatorial primary election conducted in the state on May 29, but the National Working Committee(NWC) of the party cancelled the election, claiming that the electoral panel that conducted the election failed to meet the quorum as contained in the party’s constitution.

The NWC further reordered a fresh primary in the state where the Senator representing Ebonyi Central in the National Assembly, Obinna Ogba, emerged as the candidate of the party.

On Tuesday, the National Working Committee of the party issued Ogba a certificate of return as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state.

The same day, a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki ruled that Odii was validly nominated as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the state and directed the party to recognize him.

NYO in a reaction urged the leadership of the party to immediately withdraw the certificate of return it issued to Obinna Ogba and issue the same to Odii.

National Vice President of the group, Mr Okorie Okorie, in a statement on Wednesday, described the Federal High Court ruling as a victory for democracy.

“Let me once more congratulate Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, for standing tall in the comity of Youths of our great Nation. Your emergence as Ebonyi PDP Guber Flag Bearer has shown a true picture of commitment, hardwork, Youthfulness, dexterity, capacity, tenacity, audacity and above all Not too young to run.

“AnyiChuks as fondly called by his admirers and supporters is a Leader that is capable of facing terrible problems of a terrible time. He has reasoned, considered and pondered. He’s a Great Philanthropist of solid responsibility; AnyiChuks is not only zealous and broad-minded but also dynamic and practical.

“I will not fail to call on the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee of PDP to as matter of urgency strictly adhere to the order of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki and issue with immediate effect Certificate of Return to Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii being the Authentic guber flag bearer of Peoples’ Democratic Party PDP in Ebonyi State in the interest of Peace, Justice, Equity, Fair Play, Good Conscience and Natural Justice.”

