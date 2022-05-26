Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .
From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary in Ebonyi, stakeholders across the state have expressed support for the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Anayo Edwin.
Edwin, who is aspiring to contest the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the PDP, is currently the member representing Ezza North/ Ishielu Federal Constituency.
PDP leaders from across the state are of the view that the lawmaker is best suited to reclaim the Ebonyi State governorship seat for the opposition party.
National Coordinator, Anyim4Nigeria Movement, Laz Ude Eze, told Daily Sun that if the PDP is serious about winning the 2023 governorship poll in Ebonyi, it has to field Edwin as its candidate.
Eze explained that it is obvious that the federal lawmaker, judging from his antecedent and acceptance across the state, enjoys the support of majority of Ebonyi people.
According to him, “the PDP stands a good chance of winning the next election with Edwin as its governorship candidate. From what I have seen, even those in the opposition parties are looking forward to voting for him, if PDP fields him. That is our very best ; not just for PDP but for Ebony I State, if he is on the ballot.
“We looking at someone, who will invest in people sustainably. Who will consult , who will unite Ebonyians and engender a very happy atmosphere. A breath of fresh air.
“We need a united and peaceful Ebonyi State that will foster togetherness and happiness. This is why I believe Edwin is the right candidate for the PDP.”
