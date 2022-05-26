Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary in Ebonyi, stakeholders across the state have expressed support for the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Anayo Edwin.

Edwin, who is aspiring to contest the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the PDP, is currently the member representing Ezza North/ Ishielu Federal Constituency.

PDP leaders from across the state are of the view that the lawmaker is best suited to reclaim the Ebonyi State governorship seat for the opposition party.